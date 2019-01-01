ñol

NexTech AR Solns
(OTCQB:NEXCF)
0.47
-0.048[-9.27%]
At close: Jun 3
0.55
0.0800[17.02%]
After Hours: 8:56AM EDT
Day High/Low0.43 - 0.6
52 Week High/Low0.3 - 3
Open / Close0.52 / 0.47
Float / Outstanding- / 99.6M
Vol / Avg.248.8K / 187.3K
Mkt Cap46.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.6
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.08
Total Float-

NexTech AR Solns (OTC:NEXCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

NexTech AR Solns reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of NexTech AR Solns using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

NexTech AR Solns Questions & Answers

Q
When is NexTech AR Solns (OTCQB:NEXCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for NexTech AR Solns

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NexTech AR Solns (OTCQB:NEXCF)?
A

There are no earnings for NexTech AR Solns

Q
What were NexTech AR Solns’s (OTCQB:NEXCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for NexTech AR Solns

