NexTech AR Solns (OTC:NEXCF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NexTech AR Solns
NexTech AR Solns Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NexTech AR Solns (OTCQB: NEXCF) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting NEXCF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 431.91% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NexTech AR Solns (OTCQB: NEXCF) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and NexTech AR Solns initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NexTech AR Solns, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NexTech AR Solns was filed on March 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NexTech AR Solns (NEXCF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $2.50. The current price NexTech AR Solns (NEXCF) is trading at is $0.47, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
