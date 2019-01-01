NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$635M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$635M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of NexTier Oilfield using advanced sorting and filters.
NexTier Oilfield Questions & Answers
When is NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) reporting earnings?
NexTier Oilfield (NEX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were NexTier Oilfield’s (NYSE:NEX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $444M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
