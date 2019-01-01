QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Next Dynamics Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of military technology. The company owns intellectual property and numerous patents, patents pending, ranging from ammunition design, weapon design and retrofit patents that convert aging munitions to modern standards.

Next Dynamics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Next Dynamics (NEXD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Next Dynamics (OTCPK: NEXD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Next Dynamics's (NEXD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Next Dynamics.

Q

What is the target price for Next Dynamics (NEXD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Next Dynamics

Q

Current Stock Price for Next Dynamics (NEXD)?

A

The stock price for Next Dynamics (OTCPK: NEXD) is $1.25 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Next Dynamics (NEXD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Next Dynamics.

Q

When is Next Dynamics (OTCPK:NEXD) reporting earnings?

A

Next Dynamics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Next Dynamics (NEXD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Next Dynamics.

Q

What sector and industry does Next Dynamics (NEXD) operate in?

A

Next Dynamics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.