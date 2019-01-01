|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. - 5.75% Notes due 2024 (NASDAQ: NEWTL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Newtek Business Services Corp. - 5.75% Notes due 2024.
There is no analysis for Newtek Business Services Corp. - 5.75% Notes due 2024
The stock price for Newtek Business Services Corp. - 5.75% Notes due 2024 (NASDAQ: NEWTL) is $25.17 last updated Today at 6:02:37 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2017.
Newtek Business Services Corp. - 5.75% Notes due 2024 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Newtek Business Services Corp. - 5.75% Notes due 2024.
Newtek Business Services Corp. - 5.75% Notes due 2024 is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.