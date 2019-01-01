Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Minerva Neurosciences missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 2.81% increase in the share price the next day.

