Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting NERV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1125.79% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Minerva Neurosciences maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Minerva Neurosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Minerva Neurosciences was filed on March 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $5.00. The current price Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) is trading at is $0.41, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
