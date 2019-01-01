Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 24
EPS
$0.130
Quarterly Revenue
$128.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$128.2M
Earnings History
Neogen Questions & Answers
When is Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) reporting earnings?
Neogen (NEOG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 24, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.32, which hit the estimate of $0.32.
What were Neogen’s (NASDAQ:NEOG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $98.8M, which missed the estimate of $100.8M.
