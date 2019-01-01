NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NeoGenomics beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.23.
Revenue was up $1.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 12.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NeoGenomics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.09
|-0.06
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.08
|-0.01
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|125.78M
|125.05M
|118.16M
|112.41M
|Revenue Actual
|125.73M
|121.34M
|121.72M
|115.53M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of NeoGenomics using advanced sorting and filters.
NeoGenomics Questions & Answers
NeoGenomics (NEO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.03.
The Actual Revenue was $66.1M, which beat the estimate of $63M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.