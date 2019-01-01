NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NeoGenomics beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $1.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 12.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NeoGenomics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.09 -0.06 0.01 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.08 -0.01 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 125.78M 125.05M 118.16M 112.41M Revenue Actual 125.73M 121.34M 121.72M 115.53M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.