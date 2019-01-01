QQQ
Range
25.81 - 26.24
Vol / Avg.
10.9K/11.8K
Div / Yield
1.92/7.42%
52 Wk
15.88 - 28.39
Mkt Cap
47.8M
Payout Ratio
6.65
Open
26.24
P/E
2.77
EPS
0
Shares
1.8M
Outstanding
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. The fund invests primarily in equity securities of upstream North American energy companies that engage in the exploration and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids that generally have a presence in North American oil and gas fields, including shale reservoirs.

Tortoise Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tortoise Energy (NDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tortoise Energy's (NDP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tortoise Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Tortoise Energy (NDP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tortoise Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Tortoise Energy (NDP)?

A

The stock price for Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) is $25.92 last updated Today at 6:04:48 PM.

Q

Does Tortoise Energy (NDP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) reporting earnings?

A

Tortoise Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tortoise Energy (NDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tortoise Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Tortoise Energy (NDP) operate in?

A

Tortoise Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.