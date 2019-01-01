ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nine Dragons Paper
(OTCPK:NDGPF)
0.8494
00
At close: May 27
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.78 - 1.52
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 4.7B
Vol / Avg.- / 19.2K
Mkt Cap4B
P/E4.54
50d Avg. Price0.87
Div / Yield0.06/7.59%
Payout Ratio34.42
EPS-
Total Float-

Nine Dragons Paper (OTC:NDGPF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nine Dragons Paper reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nine Dragons Paper using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nine Dragons Paper Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nine Dragons Paper (OTCPK:NDGPF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nine Dragons Paper

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nine Dragons Paper (OTCPK:NDGPF)?
A

There are no earnings for Nine Dragons Paper

Q
What were Nine Dragons Paper’s (OTCPK:NDGPF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nine Dragons Paper

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.