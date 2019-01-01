Nitto Denko (OTC:NDEKY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.560
Quarterly Revenue
$1.8B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$220.3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nitto Denko using advanced sorting and filters.
Nitto Denko Questions & Answers
When is Nitto Denko (OTCPK:NDEKY) reporting earnings?
Nitto Denko (NDEKY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nitto Denko (OTCPK:NDEKY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Nitto Denko’s (OTCPK:NDEKY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.8B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.