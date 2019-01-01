Nitto Denko Corp manufactures and sells a variety of industrial and electronics products. The company sells tape products, which include masking tape for painting and printed-circuit boards, double sided tapes, electrical tape, and sealant materials used in the construction industry. Nitto Denko also sells film products, which include surface protective film, fluoroplastic films used to seal pipes and air filters, and porous film that allows air to pass through but seals water and other liquids. The firm also produces electronics, which include flexible printed circuit boards for smartphones and tablets, and medical products such as drug delivery patches and adhesive sheets.