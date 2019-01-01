ñol

NACCO Industries
(NYSE:NC)
56.84
-2.83[-4.74%]
At close: Jun 3
58.10
1.2600[2.22%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low56.01 - 59.98
52 Week High/Low23.3 - 63.19
Open / Close59.98 / 56.87
Float / Outstanding3.2M / 7.3M
Vol / Avg.48.5K / 37.4K
Mkt Cap416.5M
P/E8.33
50d Avg. Price47.36
Div / Yield0.83/1.39%
Payout Ratio11.03
EPS1.73
Total Float3.2M

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC), Dividends

NACCO Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NACCO Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.57%

Annual Dividend

$0.83

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

NACCO Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next NACCO Industries (NC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NACCO Industries. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own NACCO Industries (NC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for NACCO Industries ($NC) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of NACCO Industries (NC) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next NACCO Industries (NC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for NACCO Industries (NC) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.21

Q
What is the dividend yield for NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)?
A

NACCO Industries has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for NACCO Industries (NC) was $0.21 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

