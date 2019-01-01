QQQ
Range
11.86 - 11.97
Vol / Avg.
3.2K/8.3K
Div / Yield
0.47/3.93%
52 Wk
11.67 - 13.6
Mkt Cap
60.2M
Payout Ratio
69.41
Open
11.97
P/E
17.65
EPS
0
Shares
5.1M
Outstanding
NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK MUNICIPAL FUND INC. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax.

NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (NBO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX: NBO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK's (NBO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK.

Q

What is the target price for NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (NBO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK

Q

Current Stock Price for NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (NBO)?

A

The stock price for NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX: NBO) is $11.862 last updated Today at 2:53:37 PM.

Q

Does NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (NBO) pay a dividend?

A

The next NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (NBO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX:NBO) reporting earnings?

A

NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (NBO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK.

Q

What sector and industry does NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (NBO) operate in?

A

NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.