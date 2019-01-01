ñol

National American
(OTCQB:NAUH)
0.091
-0.119[-56.67%]
At close: May 31
0.1052
0.0142[15.60%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.07 - 0.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding10.2M / 24.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 12.8K
Mkt Cap2.2M
P/E0.62
50d Avg. Price0.1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float-

National American (OTC:NAUH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

National American reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jan 22

EPS

$-0.46

Quarterly Revenue

$15.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$2.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of National American using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

National American Questions & Answers

Q
When is National American (OTCQB:NAUH) reporting earnings?
A

National American (NAUH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on January 22, 2019 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for National American (OTCQB:NAUH)?
A

National American (NAUH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 2, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were National American’s (OTCQB:NAUH) revenues?
A

National American (NAUH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 2, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $22.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

