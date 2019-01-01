National American (OTC:NAUH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for National American
National American Questions & Answers
The latest price target for National American (OTCQB: NAUH) was reported by Stifel on August 8, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting NAUH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4295.60% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for National American (OTCQB: NAUH) was provided by Stifel, and National American maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of National American, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for National American was filed on August 8, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 8, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest National American (NAUH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.50 to $4.00. The current price National American (NAUH) is trading at is $0.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
