There is no Press for this Ticker
MyDx Inc is a science and technology company and creator of MyDx (My Diagnostic). It is the first multi-use handheld chemical analyzer that will test for pesticides in the food, chemicals, and toxins in the air and the safety and potency of the cannabis samples. The business activities of the group are functioned through Consumer Products, Data Analytics, Biopharmaceutical, and Software as a Service segment. The company distributes its products through various channels, including e-commerce through the company's Website, direct to retail, amazon.com, and sales through affiliate partners. Geographically, the business activities are carried out through the region of United States.

MyDx Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MyDx (MYDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MyDx (OTCEM: MYDX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MyDx's (MYDX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MyDx.

Q

What is the target price for MyDx (MYDX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MyDx

Q

Current Stock Price for MyDx (MYDX)?

A

The stock price for MyDx (OTCEM: MYDX) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:55:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MyDx (MYDX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MyDx.

Q

When is MyDx (OTCEM:MYDX) reporting earnings?

A

MyDx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MyDx (MYDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MyDx.

Q

What sector and industry does MyDx (MYDX) operate in?

A

MyDx is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.