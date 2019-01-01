MyDx Inc is a science and technology company and creator of MyDx (My Diagnostic). It is the first multi-use handheld chemical analyzer that will test for pesticides in the food, chemicals, and toxins in the air and the safety and potency of the cannabis samples. The business activities of the group are functioned through Consumer Products, Data Analytics, Biopharmaceutical, and Software as a Service segment. The company distributes its products through various channels, including e-commerce through the company's Website, direct to retail, amazon.com, and sales through affiliate partners. Geographically, the business activities are carried out through the region of United States.