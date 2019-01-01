QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Mission Valley Bancorp provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through the bank. The bank has two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. It also makes available Online Banking, Business Banking, Loans, Personal banking for its customers. Also, it has been authorized by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco to engage in lending activities, separate from the bank.

Mission Valley Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mission Valley Bancorp (MVLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCQX: MVLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mission Valley Bancorp's (MVLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mission Valley Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Mission Valley Bancorp (MVLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mission Valley Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Mission Valley Bancorp (MVLY)?

A

The stock price for Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCQX: MVLY) is $16.05 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 20:47:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mission Valley Bancorp (MVLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCQX:MVLY) reporting earnings?

A

Mission Valley Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mission Valley Bancorp (MVLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mission Valley Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Mission Valley Bancorp (MVLY) operate in?

A

Mission Valley Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.