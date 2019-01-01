QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
MetaStat Inc is a US-based biotechnology company which focuses on discovering and developing personalized therapeutic (Rx) and diagnostic (Dx) treatment solutions for cancer patients. The company focuses on development programs of the novel therapeutic product candidates that target the Mena protein isoform whereas the Companion Diagnostics program is focused on developing companion tests to be used in combination with cancer drugs, that provide essential information for the safe and effective use of a corresponding drug or biological product to improve patient outcome. It also develops a prognostic diagnostic program which is focused on developing diagnostic tests that predict the risk of future metastasis in cancer patients following the initial treatment of their primary tumor.

Analyst Ratings

MetaStat Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MetaStat (MTST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MetaStat (OTCEM: MTST) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MetaStat's (MTST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MetaStat.

Q

What is the target price for MetaStat (MTST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MetaStat

Q

Current Stock Price for MetaStat (MTST)?

A

The stock price for MetaStat (OTCEM: MTST) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:26:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MetaStat (MTST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MetaStat.

Q

When is MetaStat (OTCEM:MTST) reporting earnings?

A

MetaStat does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MetaStat (MTST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MetaStat.

Q

What sector and industry does MetaStat (MTST) operate in?

A

MetaStat is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.