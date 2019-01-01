MetaStat Inc is a US-based biotechnology company which focuses on discovering and developing personalized therapeutic (Rx) and diagnostic (Dx) treatment solutions for cancer patients. The company focuses on development programs of the novel therapeutic product candidates that target the Mena protein isoform whereas the Companion Diagnostics program is focused on developing companion tests to be used in combination with cancer drugs, that provide essential information for the safe and effective use of a corresponding drug or biological product to improve patient outcome. It also develops a prognostic diagnostic program which is focused on developing diagnostic tests that predict the risk of future metastasis in cancer patients following the initial treatment of their primary tumor.