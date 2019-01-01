Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks. It utilizes an array of business models, but it most frequently acts as either a retailer, operating individual stores, or a franchiser, licensing its trademarks and supplying merchandise to franchisees. The firm also acts as a distributor, leveraging its supply chain capabilities to service smaller neighborhood grocery stores. The preponderance of its operations are in Quebec, which houses over 70% of its owned and franchised food and drug outlets.