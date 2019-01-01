QQQ
Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks. It utilizes an array of business models, but it most frequently acts as either a retailer, operating individual stores, or a franchiser, licensing its trademarks and supplying merchandise to franchisees. The firm also acts as a distributor, leveraging its supply chain capabilities to service smaller neighborhood grocery stores. The preponderance of its operations are in Quebec, which houses over 70% of its owned and franchised food and drug outlets.

Analyst Ratings

Metro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metro (MTRAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metro (OTCPK: MTRAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metro's (MTRAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metro.

Q

What is the target price for Metro (MTRAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metro

Q

Current Stock Price for Metro (MTRAF)?

A

The stock price for Metro (OTCPK: MTRAF) is $52.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metro (MTRAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Metro (OTCPK:MTRAF) reporting earnings?

A

Metro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metro (MTRAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metro.

Q

What sector and industry does Metro (MTRAF) operate in?

A

Metro is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.