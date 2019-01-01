|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MTN Gr (OTCPK: MTNOY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for MTN Gr.
The latest price target for MTN Gr (OTCPK: MTNOY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MTNOY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MTN Gr (OTCPK: MTNOY) is $11.7 last updated Today at 5:27:45 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 13, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 29, 2012.
MTN Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for MTN Gr.
MTN Gr is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.