MTN Group Ltd is a mobile telecommunications provider operating across South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Syria and Sudan. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through South Africa and Nigeria. The company also has a joint venture in Iran. From a product perspective, most of its revenue is from voice and data. Other contributors include SMS and sale of devices revenue. MTN also provides enterprise services to small/midsize enterprises and corporate clients. The company owns mobile infrastructure and data centers.