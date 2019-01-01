QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.65 - 12.54
Mkt Cap
22.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
46.09
EPS
0
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
MTN Group Ltd is a mobile telecommunications provider operating across South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Syria and Sudan. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through South Africa and Nigeria. The company also has a joint venture in Iran. From a product perspective, most of its revenue is from voice and data. Other contributors include SMS and sale of devices revenue. MTN also provides enterprise services to small/midsize enterprises and corporate clients. The company owns mobile infrastructure and data centers.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MTN Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MTN Gr (MTNOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MTN Gr (OTCPK: MTNOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MTN Gr's (MTNOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MTN Gr.

Q

What is the target price for MTN Gr (MTNOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MTN Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for MTN Gr (MTNOF)?

A

The stock price for MTN Gr (OTCPK: MTNOF) is $12.54 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 20:48:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MTN Gr (MTNOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MTN Gr.

Q

When is MTN Gr (OTCPK:MTNOF) reporting earnings?

A

MTN Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MTN Gr (MTNOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MTN Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does MTN Gr (MTNOF) operate in?

A

MTN Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.