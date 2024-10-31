Cannabis Company Launches Veterans Aid: $5K Grants For Housing Relief In Key Markets

Multi-state marijuana operator MariMed MRMD announced the launch of a philanthropic initiative called Help on the Homefront. Set to start in November, this program was created to raise awareness about the housing challenges faced by veterans across the country.

MariMed's value-focused line of flower, vapes and gummies, InHouse, leads the initiative, aiming to offset the financial burden of monthly housing expenses or essential home improvements. Through Help on the Homefront, InHouse will provide $5,000 to a veteran in several of its retail markets, including Maryland, Massachusetts, Delaware and Illinois.

"Help on the Homefront was created to recognize the many sacrifices that veterans have made on behalf of our country and offer meaningful financial relief to those facing housing-related difficulties," stated Olya Key, brand director for InHouse at MariMed. "We hope this program can provide some support to veterans in our communities as a small way of giving back."

Beginning November 1, eligible veterans aged 21+ may enter to win online. Friends and family are also welcome to submit an entry on behalf of a veteran. No purchase is necessary to participate and winners will be randomly selected and announced after the program ends on Nov. 30.

Price Action

MariMed shares closed Wednesday market session 1.25% higher at $0.16 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of RDNE Stock project via Pexels