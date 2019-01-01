QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.4K/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.85 - 34.25
Mkt Cap
471.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
27.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
McPhy Energy SA is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment. Its product range features two main categories: Electrolyzers (hydrogen production equipment) of allcapacities and hydrogen refueling stations (refueling/distribution equipment) for hydrogen-powered mobility.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

McPhy Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy McPhy Energy (MPHYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of McPhy Energy (OTCGM: MPHYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are McPhy Energy's (MPHYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for McPhy Energy.

Q

What is the target price for McPhy Energy (MPHYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for McPhy Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for McPhy Energy (MPHYF)?

A

The stock price for McPhy Energy (OTCGM: MPHYF) is $16.9 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:50:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does McPhy Energy (MPHYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for McPhy Energy.

Q

When is McPhy Energy (OTCGM:MPHYF) reporting earnings?

A

McPhy Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is McPhy Energy (MPHYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for McPhy Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does McPhy Energy (MPHYF) operate in?

A

McPhy Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.