Mondi PLC makes and sells packaging and paper products in three main product-based segments: corrugated packaging, which sells recyclable fiber-based cardboard; Engineered Materials, which offers Personal care components and functional paper and films; flexible packaging, which sells paper- and plastic-based bags; and uncoated fine paper, which sells printing papers for home, office, and professional use. Mondi's customers operate in a wide range of industries including consumer products, retail, automotive, construction, chemicals, food and beverage, personal care, and printing. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.