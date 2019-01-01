QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.8K/2.5K
Div / Yield
0.73/2.83%
52 Wk
22.01 - 29.46
Mkt Cap
12.5B
Payout Ratio
74.98
Open
-
P/E
18.95
EPS
0
Shares
485.6M
Outstanding
Mondi PLC makes and sells packaging and paper products in three main product-based segments: corrugated packaging, which sells recyclable fiber-based cardboard; Engineered Materials, which offers Personal care components and functional paper and films; flexible packaging, which sells paper- and plastic-based bags; and uncoated fine paper, which sells printing papers for home, office, and professional use. Mondi's customers operate in a wide range of industries including consumer products, retail, automotive, construction, chemicals, food and beverage, personal care, and printing. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.

Mondi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mondi (MONDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mondi (OTCPK: MONDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mondi's (MONDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mondi.

Q

What is the target price for Mondi (MONDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mondi

Q

Current Stock Price for Mondi (MONDF)?

A

The stock price for Mondi (OTCPK: MONDF) is $25.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:41:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mondi (MONDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mondi.

Q

When is Mondi (OTCPK:MONDF) reporting earnings?

A

Mondi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mondi (MONDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mondi.

Q

What sector and industry does Mondi (MONDF) operate in?

A

Mondi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.