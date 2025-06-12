This Modine Manufacturing Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Baird analyst David Manthey initiated coverage on QXO, Inc. QXO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $32. QXO shares closed at $19.95 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi initiated coverage on Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc . TVRD with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $78. Tvardi Therapeutics shares closed at $26.22 on Wednesday.

Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti plc AU with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $52. Anglogold Ashanti shares closed at $45.87 on Wednesday.

Texas Capital Securities analyst David Bain initiated coverage on Genius Sports Limited GENI with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14. Genius Sports shares closed at $9.66 on Tuesday.

Keybanc analyst David Tarantino initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing Company MOD with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $125. Modine Manufacturing shares closed at $94.15 on Wednesday.

