June 12, 2025 8:38 AM 1 min read

This Modine Manufacturing Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird analyst David Manthey initiated coverage on QXO, Inc. QXO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $32. QXO shares closed at $19.95 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi initiated coverage on Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. TVRD with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $78. Tvardi Therapeutics shares closed at $26.22 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti plc AU with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $52. Anglogold Ashanti shares closed at $45.87 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Texas Capital Securities analyst David Bain initiated coverage on Genius Sports Limited GENI with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14. Genius Sports shares closed at $9.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst David Tarantino initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing Company MOD with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $125. Modine Manufacturing shares closed at $94.15 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

