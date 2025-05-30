Modine Acquires L.B. White In $112-Million Deal To Expand HVAC, Agriculture Heating Business

Modine Manufacturing Co. MOD announced Friday that it will acquire L.B. White in a deal valued at approximately $112 million. The move aims to expand Modine’s HVAC portfolio with specialized heating solutions for agriculture, construction and event markets.

L.B. White, headquartered in Wisconsin, is known for its direct-fired, radiant and electric heating systems. It holds a leading position in North America’s swine and poultry markets and has additional operations in Georgia.

The acquisition supports the company’s strategy to grow its presence in adjacent sectors with high-performance, engineered products.

Modine CEO Neil D. Brinker said the deal strengthens the company’s ability to address a broader range of climate control needs. President of Climate Solutions, Eric McGinnis, added that the product lines complement Modine’s existing offerings and open new sales opportunities.

L.B. White is expected to generate $73.5 million in revenue for fiscal 2025. The acquisition is projected to be immediately accretive to earnings, with additional upside from operational synergies and Modine’s 80/20 operating model.

Upon closing, L.B. White will be integrated into Modine’s HVAC Technologies group, with its leadership team remaining in place.

Modine Manufacturing held cash and cash equivalents of $71.6 million as of March 31, 2025.

Price Action: MOD shares are trading lower by 0.67% at $90.88 premarket at the last check Friday.

