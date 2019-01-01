Munters Group AB is a provider of energy-efficient air treatment and climate control solutions primarily within the food, pharmaceutical and data center sectors. The company operates in two reportable segments that are AirTech and FoodTech. The product portfolio comprises air intakes/air inlets, temperature and humidity control air treatment systems, fans and light filters, heat exchangers, heaters, mist eliminators, pollution control and volatile organic compounds abatement technologies to remove liquid and solvents from the air.