Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.05 - 9.31
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.46
Shares
181.6M
Outstanding
Munters Group AB is a provider of energy-efficient air treatment and climate control solutions primarily within the food, pharmaceutical and data center sectors. The company operates in two reportable segments that are AirTech and FoodTech. The product portfolio comprises air intakes/air inlets, temperature and humidity control air treatment systems, fans and light filters, heat exchangers, heaters, mist eliminators, pollution control and volatile organic compounds abatement technologies to remove liquid and solvents from the air.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Munters Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Munters Group (MMNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Munters Group (OTCGM: MMNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Munters Group's (MMNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Munters Group.

Q

What is the target price for Munters Group (MMNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Munters Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Munters Group (MMNNF)?

A

The stock price for Munters Group (OTCGM: MMNNF) is $9.05 last updated Mon Aug 30 2021 16:38:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Munters Group (MMNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Munters Group.

Q

When is Munters Group (OTCGM:MMNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Munters Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Munters Group (MMNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Munters Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Munters Group (MMNNF) operate in?

A

Munters Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.