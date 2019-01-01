Maui Land & Pineapple Co (NYSE:MLP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$2.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Maui Land & Pineapple Co using advanced sorting and filters.
Maui Land & Pineapple Co Questions & Answers
When is Maui Land & Pineapple Co (NYSE:MLP) reporting earnings?
Maui Land & Pineapple Co (MLP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Maui Land & Pineapple Co (NYSE:MLP)?
The Actual EPS was $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Maui Land & Pineapple Co’s (NYSE:MLP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
