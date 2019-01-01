QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.1K
Div / Yield
0.47/4.82%
52 Wk
8.77 - 11.56
Mkt Cap
924.5M
Payout Ratio
64
Open
-
P/E
16.65
EPS
0.21
Shares
94.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 8:46AM
Mullen Group is a company that owns a network of independently operated businesses. The company is the supplier of trucking and logistics services in Canada providing a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, it provides a diverse set of specialized services related to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada, water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Analyst Ratings

Mullen Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mullen Group (MLLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mullen Group (OTCPK: MLLGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mullen Group's (MLLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mullen Group.

Q

What is the target price for Mullen Group (MLLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mullen Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Mullen Group (MLLGF)?

A

The stock price for Mullen Group (OTCPK: MLLGF) is $9.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:20:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mullen Group (MLLGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 28, 2015.

Q

When is Mullen Group (OTCPK:MLLGF) reporting earnings?

A

Mullen Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mullen Group (MLLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mullen Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Mullen Group (MLLGF) operate in?

A

Mullen Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.