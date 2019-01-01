ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Melco Resorts and Enter
(NASDAQ:MLCO)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several companies in the hotels, restaurant & leisure space are trading lower amid overall market weakness.
5.54
-0.10[-1.77%]
Last update: 1:35PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.44 - 5.96
52 Week High/Low4.06 - 17.98
Open / Close5.72 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 801.3K
Vol / Avg.2.6M / 5.3M
Mkt Cap4.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.32
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.39
Total Float-

Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO), Dividends

Melco Resorts and Enter issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Melco Resorts and Enter generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.05%

Annual Dividend

$0.6604

Last Dividend

Mar 2, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Melco Resorts and Enter Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Melco Resorts and Enter (MLCO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Melco Resorts and Enter. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on March 12, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Melco Resorts and Enter (MLCO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Melco Resorts and Enter (MLCO). The last dividend payout was on March 12, 2020 and was $0.17

Q
How much per share is the next Melco Resorts and Enter (MLCO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Melco Resorts and Enter (MLCO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on March 12, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO)?
A

Melco Resorts and Enter has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Melco Resorts and Enter (MLCO) was $0.17 and was paid out next on March 12, 2020.

Browse dividends on all stocks.