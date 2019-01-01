Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
Earnings Recap
Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mesa Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 362.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.22 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was up $20.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.94 which was followed by a 0.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mesa Laboratories's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.42
|0.10
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|1.87
|0.38
|1.98
|Revenue Estimate
|44.47M
|35.22M
|34.10M
|35.31M
|Revenue Actual
|54.70M
|35.84M
|34.92M
|37.96M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Mesa Laboratories using advanced sorting and filters.
Mesa Laboratories Questions & Answers
Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $1.24, which beat the estimate of $1.00.
The Actual Revenue was $24.3M, which missed the estimate of $27.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.