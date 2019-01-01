ñol

Mesa Laboratories
(NASDAQ:MLAB)
209.27
0.02[0.01%]
Last update: 1:10PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low206.37 - 211.28
52 Week High/Low204.28 - 333.42
Open / Close211.28 / -
Float / Outstanding3.7M / 5.3M
Vol / Avg.7.5K / 27.2K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E143.32
50d Avg. Price233.54
Div / Yield0.64/0.31%
Payout Ratio43.84
EPS-0.39
Total Float3.7M

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Mesa Laboratories reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 31

EPS

$2.220

Quarterly Revenue

$58.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$54.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mesa Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 362.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.22 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $20.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.94 which was followed by a 0.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mesa Laboratories's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.42 0.42 0.10 0.25
EPS Actual 1.36 1.87 0.38 1.98
Revenue Estimate 44.47M 35.22M 34.10M 35.31M
Revenue Actual 54.70M 35.84M 34.92M 37.96M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Mesa Laboratories using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Mesa Laboratories Questions & Answers

Q
When is Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) reporting earnings?
A

Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.24, which beat the estimate of $1.00.

Q
What were Mesa Laboratories’s (NASDAQ:MLAB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $24.3M, which missed the estimate of $27.1M.

