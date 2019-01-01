ñol

Mesa Laboratories
(NASDAQ:MLAB)
209.27
0.02[0.01%]
Last update: 1:10PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low206.37 - 211.28
52 Week High/Low204.28 - 333.42
Open / Close211.28 / -
Float / Outstanding3.7M / 5.3M
Vol / Avg.7.5K / 27.2K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E143.32
50d Avg. Price233.54
Div / Yield0.64/0.31%
Payout Ratio43.84
EPS-0.39
Total Float3.7M

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB), Dividends

Mesa Laboratories issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Mesa Laboratories generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.25%

Annual Dividend

$0.64

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Mesa Laboratories Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mesa Laboratories. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Mesa Laboratories ($MLAB) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.16

Q
What is the dividend yield for Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)?
A

Mesa Laboratories has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) was $0.16 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

