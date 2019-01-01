QQQ
Range
11.25 - 11.29
Vol / Avg.
6.4K/20.7K
Div / Yield
0.26/2.38%
52 Wk
10.49 - 16.79
Mkt Cap
248.4M
Payout Ratio
53.34
Open
11.25
P/E
22.24
EPS
0.03
Shares
22.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
MiX Telematics Ltd offers fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service to customers across the globe. The company solutions include MiX Fleet Manager Premium; MiX Fleet Manager Essential; MiX Asset Manager and Value Added Services. It serves Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Utilities, Security, Construction, Transport and Distribution, Emergency Services, Government, Rental and Leasing, Mining, Oil and Gas and Public Transport industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Africa and also has a presence in the Americas, Middle East and Australasia, Europe, Brazil and Central Services Organization (CSO). The company derives maximum revenues from subscriptions to its fleet and mobile asset management solutions.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1000.070 -0.0300
REV35.290M36.213M923.000K

MiX Telematics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MiX Telematics (MIXT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MiX Telematics's (MIXT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MiX Telematics (MIXT) stock?

A

The latest price target for MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) was reported by Raymond James on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting MIXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MiX Telematics (MIXT)?

A

The stock price for MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) is $11.25 last updated Today at 3:18:52 PM.

Q

Does MiX Telematics (MIXT) pay a dividend?

A

The next MiX Telematics (MIXT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) reporting earnings?

A

MiX Telematics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 3, 2022.

Q

Is MiX Telematics (MIXT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MiX Telematics.

Q

What sector and industry does MiX Telematics (MIXT) operate in?

A

MiX Telematics is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.