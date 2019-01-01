QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
1.01/5.25%
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
32.69
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
mixi Inc is a Japanese company which provides social networking services. The company conducts its business activities mainly including the operation of websites and provision of native smartphone games on the Internet. It business segments include, Entertainment Business and Media Platform Business. mixi provides games mainly including native smartphone games through Entertainment Business, and operates business-to-consumer and consumer-to-consumer services utilizing the Internet and invests in operating companies of these services through Media Platform Business.

mixi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy mixi (MIXIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of mixi (OTCPK: MIXIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are mixi's (MIXIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for mixi.

Q

What is the target price for mixi (MIXIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for mixi

Q

Current Stock Price for mixi (MIXIF)?

A

The stock price for mixi (OTCPK: MIXIF) is $19.17 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 17:54:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does mixi (MIXIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for mixi.

Q

When is mixi (OTCPK:MIXIF) reporting earnings?

A

mixi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is mixi (MIXIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for mixi.

Q

What sector and industry does mixi (MIXIF) operate in?

A

mixi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.