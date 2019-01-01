QQQ
PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (ARCA: MINT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund's (MINT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund.

Q

What is the target price for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT)?

A

The stock price for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (ARCA: MINT) is $100.965 last updated Today at 4:09:36 PM.

Q

Does PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2018.

Q

When is PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (ARCA:MINT) reporting earnings?

A

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT) operate in?

A

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.