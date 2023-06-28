ETF Flows: Mid-Cap Winners And Losers

We performed a screening of mid-cap ETFs - defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) between $2 billion and $10 billion - to determine what funds had the largest change in net assets on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH

SMH added $433.01 million in net assets over the trailing week.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index, which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in semiconductor production and equipment.

SMH has $9.24 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.35%. The fund has holdings in 26 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 68.6% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co. Ltd. TSM making up 18.94% and 11.66% of the fund, respectively.

TSM has added $244.36 million in net assets YTD.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF MINT

MINT added $432.44 million in net assets over the trailing week.

The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF is an active ETF that offers exposure to the ultrashort end of the maturity curve, focusing on corporate debt that matures within one year. The fund is designed to provide capital preservation, liquidity and stronger return potential relative to traditional cash investments, in exchange for a slight increase in risk.

MINT has $9.23 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.36%.

The fund’s largest holdings are in US Dollars and Verizon Communications Inc. VZ bonds making up 4.88% and 1.32% of the fund, respectively.

MINT has added $363.93 million in net assets YTD.

Losers

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF BBEU

BBEU lost $1.72 billion in net assets over the trailing week.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF is a passively managed fund that seeks investment results that closely correspond to the Morningstar Developed Europe Target Market Exposure IndexSM. The Index is a free-float adjusted market-cap weighted index consisting of stocks traded on the primary exchanges in developed countries across Europe.

BBEU has $7.4 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.09%. The fund has holdings in 454 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 22.45% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Nestle S.A. NESN and ASML Holding NV ASML making up 3.16% and 2.78% of the fund, respectively.

BBEU has added $3.96 billion in net assets YTD.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF XLG

XLG lost $319.01 million in net assets over the trailing week.

The Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF is based on the S&P 500 Top 50 Index. The Fund invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is composed of 50 of the largest companies in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced annually.

XLG has $2.23 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.20% The fund has holdings in 53 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 54.11% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Apple Inc. APPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT making up 13.52% and 12.1% of the fund, respectively.

BBEU has lost $9.54 million in net assets YTD.

Featured photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash