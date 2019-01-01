MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$-0.430
Quarterly Revenue
$3.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$3.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of MIND Technology using advanced sorting and filters.
MIND Technology Questions & Answers
When is MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) reporting earnings?
MIND Technology (MIND) is scheduled to report earnings on June 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.24, which beat the estimate of $-0.47.
What were MIND Technology’s (NASDAQ:MIND) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $18.4M, which beat the estimate of $12.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.