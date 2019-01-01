MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MIND Technology
The latest price target for MIND Technology (NASDAQ: MIND) was reported by Kansas City Capital on April 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting MIND to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MIND Technology (NASDAQ: MIND) was provided by Kansas City Capital, and MIND Technology downgraded their perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MIND Technology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MIND Technology was filed on April 24, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 24, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MIND Technology (MIND) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price MIND Technology (MIND) is trading at is $1.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
