Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (ARCA: MIDU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares's (MIDU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares.

Q

What is the target price for Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares

Q

Current Stock Price for Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU)?

A

The stock price for Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (ARCA: MIDU) is $47.7448 last updated Today at 3:17:07 PM.

Q

Does Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2018.

Q

When is Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (ARCA:MIDU) reporting earnings?

A

Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares.

Q

What sector and industry does Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU) operate in?

A

Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.