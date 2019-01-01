Micron Solutions (OTC:MICR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Micron Solutions using advanced sorting and filters.
Micron Solutions Questions & Answers
Micron Solutions (MICR) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 15, 2020 for Q1.
Micron Solutions (MICR) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 11, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
Micron Solutions (MICR) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 11, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $5.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.