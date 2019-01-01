ñol

Mitsubishi Heavy Indus
(OTCPK:MHVYF)
39.56
1.12[2.91%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low39.56 - 39.56
52 Week High/Low22.04 - 39.3
Open / Close39.56 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 336.1M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 1.2K
Mkt Cap13.3B
P/E18.83
50d Avg. Price34.4
Div / Yield0.92/2.39%
Payout Ratio17.31
EPS113.02
Total Float-

Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (OTC:MHVYF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Mitsubishi Heavy Indus reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$981.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Mitsubishi Heavy Indus using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Mitsubishi Heavy Indus Questions & Answers

Q
When is Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (OTCPK:MHVYF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Mitsubishi Heavy Indus

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (OTCPK:MHVYF)?
A

There are no earnings for Mitsubishi Heavy Indus

Q
What were Mitsubishi Heavy Indus’s (OTCPK:MHVYF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Mitsubishi Heavy Indus

