Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is one of Japan's leading industrial engineering conglomerates with a history that dates back to 1884, when it built ships. The group manufactures and builds a variety of complex equipment such as power turbines, missile systems, chemical plants, ships, and jets. It also makes air conditioners and refrigerators for residential use. Around 54% of its revenue is derived from global sales outside Japan, with the U.S. and Asia ex-Japan contributing around 16%-17% each. Defense contracts make up around 10% of its sales.

Analyst Ratings

Mitsubishi Heavy Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (MHVYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (OTCPK: MHVYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mitsubishi Heavy Indus's (MHVYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsubishi Heavy Indus.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (MHVYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitsubishi Heavy Indus

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (MHVYF)?

A

The stock price for Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (OTCPK: MHVYF) is $28.8125 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:15:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (MHVYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Heavy Indus.

Q

When is Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (OTCPK:MHVYF) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsubishi Heavy Indus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (MHVYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsubishi Heavy Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (MHVYF) operate in?

A

Mitsubishi Heavy Indus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.