Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$0.250
Quarterly Revenue
$6.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Magyar Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
Magyar Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) reporting earnings?
Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Magyar Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:MGYR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
