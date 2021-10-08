Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Tommy Chong, Maple Leaf Green World, Item 9, CaniBrands

As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning in a live format this coming week (Oct. 14-15) in New York City, gathering top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis industry, let’s scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space.

Maple Leaf Green World Taps Matthew Hay To Serve On Board Of Directors

Hemp company Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CSE:MGW) (OTCQB:MGWFF) has appointed Matthew Hay to its board of directors.

During his career, Hay worked as a subject matter expert, cannabinoid scientist, technology developer and formulator in the cannabinoid space for over six years.

He has a vast knowledge of the endocannabinoid system and its relation to, and effect on, human health to the company.

"We are excited to welcome Matthew to the Maple Leaf Board of Directors and for the opportunity to tap into their wealth of knowledge, experience, and insight, which will undoubtedly contribute to the long-term success of Maple Leaf," Raymond Lai, Maple Leaf's president and CEO said Monday. "I look forward to the work we will accomplish together with Matthew, our other Board members, and our fantastic team of employees."

Simultaneously, the Alberta-based company announced that Greg Moline, who joined the Maple Leaf Board in 2013, has resigned.

Tommy Chong's Cannabis Licensing Company Names New President

Chongson Inc., responsible for managing Tommy Chong's Cannabis brand, has named Jonathan Black as president; Black holds a dual role as CEO of Cheech and Chong's cannabis company.

Black will manage multi-state licenses for Tommy Chong's Cannabis and CBD brand categories in his new role.

"The timing and opportunity to lift the Tommy Chong Cannabis brand to the national market couldn't be more perfect," Tommy Chong said Monday.

Chongson Inc. distributes into multiple states and internationally with several products, and it plans to add concentrates, edibles and sublingual strips to its flower products across multiple categories in California.

"With the momentum of the cannabis industry, we see synergies and economies of scale between the two companies as we move forward towards federal legalization," Black commented.

Item 9 Strengthens Marketing Team with Multiple Key Hires

Vertically integrated cannabis company Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX:INLB) said Monday it has welcomed a senior-level marketing executive and a mid-level marketing professional to its marketing team.

The new additions would focus on managing and advancing the accelerated sales and brand momentum across its cannabis dispensary franchise, Unity Rd. as well as high-quality cannabis brand Item 9 Labs.

Kristen Mathis, who has been named vice president of marketing, brings five years of successful brand and sales-building experience, both corporate and agency, in various consumer package goods (CPG) spaces, alongside expertise in direct-to-consumer, omnichannel marketing campaigns.

Most recently, Mathis served four years as head of the brand, marketing, creative and social for Dansons portfolio.

Emily Gritti, a newly appointed senior manager of trade marketing and events, possesses a seven-year marketing track record in various CPG spaces.

"We are moving swiftly on our growth initiatives and building up our marketing team with high-level talent, which is a top focus as we are solidifying our current position and plotting our entrance into new markets with our Unity Rd. and Item 9 Labs brands," Andrew Bowden, Item 9 Labs Corp.'s CEO commented on the new appointments.

Hockey Goaltender David Ayres Joins CaniBrands As Brand Ambassador

Sports, fitness and wellness company CaniBrands Inc. announced Tuesday it has teamed up with goaltender and famous hockey player David Ayres.

Ayres agreed to serve as the newest ambassador for the growing CBD brand.

In 2020, Ayres hit the ice for the Carolina Hurricanes as an emergency backup goaltender, becoming the oldest hockey player to win in his debut at 42-years-old.

Health challenges have been a part of Ayres' long career, as he underwent a kidney transplant in 2004, after which he successfully recovered and for years was a fill-in goaltender during practices for the Toronto Maples Leafs.

"From day one, CaniBrands' mission has been about enabling consumers to feel their best any time, anywhere, when they need it most," Chris Lord, CEO of CaniBrands said. "We all have those moments in life when we're called to do something exceptional, and our products are all about helping people to be prepared to perform at the highest level."

CaniBrands is regularly consumed by NHL players and professional athletes in various sports to help them recover faster and achieve high performance.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash