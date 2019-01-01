MeiraGTx Hldgs (NASDAQ:MGTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

MeiraGTx Hldgs (NASDAQ:MGTX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MeiraGTx Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.52.

Revenue was up $1.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 2.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MeiraGTx Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.52 -0.54 -0.43 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.59 -0.46 -0.54 Revenue Estimate 6.95M 5.00M 2.37M 2.37M Revenue Actual 21.04M 6.95M 5.12M 4.59M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.