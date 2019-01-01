QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059 (MGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059 (NYSE: MGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059's (MGR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059.

Q

What is the target price for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059 (MGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059

Q

Current Stock Price for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059 (MGR)?

A

The stock price for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059 (NYSE: MGR) is $26.0327 last updated Today at 3:53:27 PM.

Q

Does Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059 (MGR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 15, 2017 to stockholders of record on July 28, 2017.

Q

When is Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059 (NYSE:MGR) reporting earnings?

A

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059 (MGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059.

Q

What sector and industry does Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059 (MGR) operate in?

A

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. 5.875% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2059 is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.