Michelin (OTC:MGDDY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Michelin
Michelin Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Michelin (OTCPK: MGDDY) was reported by Citigroup on August 29, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting MGDDY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Michelin (OTCPK: MGDDY) was provided by Citigroup, and Michelin downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Michelin, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Michelin was filed on August 29, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 29, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Michelin (MGDDY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Michelin (MGDDY) is trading at is $25.42, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.