Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Mesoblast
The latest price target for Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) was reported by Chardan Capital on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting MESO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.19% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Mesoblast maintained their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mesoblast, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mesoblast was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mesoblast (MESO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.50 to $2.50. The current price Mesoblast (MESO) is trading at is $2.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
